C# Back-End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Background:
Our client provides an application that helps self-directed Retail and Institutional Cryptocurrency Traders monitor, trade and manage their portfolios across multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges. The app aims to standardize the trading experience across global venues with a primary focus on derivative trading with spot trading on offer as well. Our client caters for the full lifecycle of trading (via Direct Memory Access (DMA) and algorithmic execution), order and position management, portfolio management, reporting and third-party product integration via Application Programming Interface (API).
Responsibilities:
- Help integrate new exchanges
- Maintain and expand our client’s back-end engine
Skills Requirements:
- Highly experienced in C# (expert level)
- SQL
- Git
- Proven problem-solving abilities
- Logical thinking
- Attention to detail
- Experience with Rest and WebSocket connectivity
- Software best-practice
- Architect, design and develop robust applications
Advantageous:
- Bachelor of Science Degree or any related qualification or aa demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem-solving working experience
- Interest in algorithmic trading
- Cloud experience (AWS, GCP, Azure)
- Understanding of Finance and Derivatives would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- AWS
- C#
- Derivatives
- Financial Services
- Git
- Investments