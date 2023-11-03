C++ Developer at Fin technology sector – Gauteng Rosebank

Multi National leader in the Financial technology sector urgently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior C++ Developer to join there dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have a strong background in software development, with a focus on C++ programming language.

As a Senior C++ Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-performance applications and systems.

You will work closely with cross functional teams to ensure the seamless integration of software components and applications.

Additionally, you will be expected to provide technical leadership, mentorship, and

guidance to junior developers to foster a collaborative and innovative work environment.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

5+ years of proven experience in software development with a strong emphasis on C+ +

programming language.

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming and design patterns.

Experience in developing high-performance and scalable applications.

Proficient with various development tools such as Visual Studio, Git, and Jira

Experience with multi-threading and memory management.

Familiarity with network programming and socket programming.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Demonstrated ability to work in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.

Key Responsibilities

Design and implement efficient and reusable C++ code.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Identify and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks.

Maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.

Mentor and guide junior developers in the team.

Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in the field of C++ development.

Participate in the entire software development lifecycle, including requirement analysis, design,

development, testing, and deployment.

Work closely with the product management team to understand customer requirements and

translate them into technical solutions.

Provide technical leadership and contribute to the overall architecture of the software system.

About The Employer:

Listed Corporate Market leader in the Fin technology space –

Employer & Job Benefits:

R720000.00 – R 960000.00 plus benefits Life

