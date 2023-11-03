Cloud Engineer

We are looking for a Data / Cloud (Azure) Engineer for a large Bank.

Good understanding of Data Lake architecture, Synapse, Dedicated / Serverless SQL Pool, Azure Data Factory, ETL and SQL programming.

Working remotely, may come into office once a month. Please note it is a 12 month contract with the possibly to be extended or go permanent.

Please send an updated CV or call me for more info.

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Large South African Bank with operations in 20 countries on the continent.

Learn more/Apply for this position