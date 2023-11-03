Erlang Developer

Role Summary: We are looking for an Erlang Developer to enhance and maintain our current banking system. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg and Cape Town (hybrid or remote working an option) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and mySQL databases. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Requirements

South African Citizen / Permanent Resident with valid SA ID

Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field preferred

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Experience developing web and server-side applications

Technologies used :

Erlang

MySQL (DBA type skills)

Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc)

Jasper Reports

Email / SMTP

Scripting (i.e. crontabs)

Restful API

JSON

Core Banking systems

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Exposure to any if the below an advantage:

Internet banking

Backoffice

Card switching

API (Calling and Creating)

EFT (credits, debit, “unpaids”, etc.)

Other websites with custom requirements

SWIFT

Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.

PCI compliance

Responsibilities

Work with development team to ideate software solutions

Assist with the design of client-side and server-side architecture

Build visually appealing and user friendly front-end of applications

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Respond to support requests from helpdesk

Daily and monthly operational tasks (system monitoring, trouble shooting and pulling reports)

Identify opportunities to automate where possible

Write technical documentation

Use unit tests to ensure ongoing code resilience

Desired Skills:

Erlang

Linux

Mysql

Agile

Banking

About The Employer:

An approved alliance banking partner in South Africa providing Electronic Banking systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position