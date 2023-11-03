Erlang Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Summary: We are looking for an Erlang Developer to enhance and maintain our current banking system. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg and Cape Town (hybrid or remote working an option) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and mySQL databases. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
Requirements
- South African Citizen / Permanent Resident with valid SA ID
- Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field preferred
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience developing web and server-side applications
- Technologies used :
- Erlang
- MySQL (DBA type skills)
- Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc)
- Jasper Reports
- Email / SMTP
- Scripting (i.e. crontabs)
- Restful API
- JSON
- Core Banking systems
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Great attention to detail
- Organizational skills
- An analytical mind
- Exposure to any if the below an advantage:
- Internet banking
- Backoffice
- Card switching
- API (Calling and Creating)
- EFT (credits, debit, “unpaids”, etc.)
- Other websites with custom requirements
- SWIFT
- Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.
- PCI compliance
Responsibilities
- Work with development team to ideate software solutions
- Assist with the design of client-side and server-side architecture
- Build visually appealing and user friendly front-end of applications
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Respond to support requests from helpdesk
- Daily and monthly operational tasks (system monitoring, trouble shooting and pulling reports)
- Identify opportunities to automate where possible
- Write technical documentation
- Use unit tests to ensure ongoing code resilience
Desired Skills:
- Erlang
- Linux
- Mysql
- Agile
- Banking
About The Employer:
An approved alliance banking partner in South Africa providing Electronic Banking systems.