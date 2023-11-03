Full Stack Developer at Ambledown – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client is looking for a talented, senior Full Stack Developer.
You will work on a variety of projects, including web and mobile applications. As a Full Stack Developer, the you will be responsible for both front-end and back-end development, database management, and various deployment and integration tasks. To succeed, you should be proficient in a range of technologies and capable of adapting to different project requirements.
Qualifications: –
- Matric
- BSc (Computer Science/Software Engineering) or equivalent
Skills and Experience:
- At least 7 to 10 years work experience in similar role
- High proficiency in HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, React, and other web development technologies
- Proficiency in C#, Python, and Docker for back-end development
- Experience with Mariadb, SQL Server, and database management
- Familiarity with Android and Apple device deployment processes
- Knowledge of web server technologies like IIS and Apache
- Ability to work independently and in a team
- Strong communication skills
- Strong analytical and lateral thinking
- Ability to work under pressure
- Self-motivated
- Ability to Design, develop and implement end-to-end systems
- Business analysis experience advantageous
- Experience in Financial/Insurance sector advantageous
Scope of Responsibility: –
- Take ownership of several existing internal systems
- Develop and maintain web and mobile applications
- Work with various front-end technologies, such as HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and React
- Implement back-end solutions using technologies like C#, Python, and Docker
- Manage relational databases (MariaDB and SQL Server) and work with stored procedures
- Handle deployment processes for Android (PlayStore) and Apple (iStore) devices
- Collaborate with the team to ensure successful client activations
- Understand and work with IIS, Apache, and other web server technologies
- Integrate third-party services and APIs into our applications
- Maintain and enhance existing codebases to meet evolving project requirements
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues as they arise, ensuring high system reliability
- Participate in code reviews and provide technical support to other team members
- Perform necessary user and business support
- Any other duties as requested by the company from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- jQuery
- React
- C#
- Python
- SQL
- MariaDB
- APIs
- IIS
- Apache
- front-end development
- back-end development
- JavaScript
- Full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is one of the leading health insurance product (gap cover plans) providers in South Africa with over 150,000 Gap Cover (or similar) policyholders. They are founded on the principles of innovation and providing theright product to the consumer.