Full Stack Developer at Ambledown – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client is looking for a talented, senior Full Stack Developer.

You will work on a variety of projects, including web and mobile applications. As a Full Stack Developer, the you will be responsible for both front-end and back-end development, database management, and various deployment and integration tasks. To succeed, you should be proficient in a range of technologies and capable of adapting to different project requirements.

Qualifications: –

Matric

BSc (Computer Science/Software Engineering) or equivalent

Skills and Experience:

At least 7 to 10 years work experience in similar role

High proficiency in HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, React, and other web development technologies

Proficiency in C#, Python, and Docker for back-end development

Experience with Mariadb, SQL Server, and database management

Familiarity with Android and Apple device deployment processes

Knowledge of web server technologies like IIS and Apache

Ability to work independently and in a team

Strong communication skills

Strong analytical and lateral thinking

Ability to work under pressure

Self-motivated

Ability to Design, develop and implement end-to-end systems

Business analysis experience advantageous

Experience in Financial/Insurance sector advantageous

Scope of Responsibility: –

Take ownership of several existing internal systems

Develop and maintain web and mobile applications

Work with various front-end technologies, such as HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and React

Implement back-end solutions using technologies like C#, Python, and Docker

Manage relational databases (MariaDB and SQL Server) and work with stored procedures

Handle deployment processes for Android (PlayStore) and Apple (iStore) devices

Collaborate with the team to ensure successful client activations

Understand and work with IIS, Apache, and other web server technologies

Integrate third-party services and APIs into our applications

Maintain and enhance existing codebases to meet evolving project requirements

Troubleshoot and resolve issues as they arise, ensuring high system reliability

Participate in code reviews and provide technical support to other team members

Perform necessary user and business support

Any other duties as requested by the company from time to time.

About The Employer:

Our client is one of the leading health insurance product (gap cover plans) providers in South Africa with over 150,000 Gap Cover (or similar) policyholders. They are founded on the principles of innovation and providing theright product to the consumer.

