Information Security Specialist

We have a fantastic perm opportunity for an Information Security Lead in Pretoria. This is an on-site position where the successful persons will be responsible for developing and managing Information Systems cyber security, including disaster recovery, database protection and software development. Develop and deliver Information Security standards, best practices, architecture, and systems to ensure information system security.

Knowledge and experience:

Strong technical background in systems and network security

Project Management skills (ability to plan, organize, coordinate, and implement)

Experience in compilation of management reports

Understanding of, and practical experience of applying the Data Protection Act, the Freedom of Information Act and other related legislation, standards and codes of practice

Knowledge of information security including ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management Standard

Desired Skills:

Security

