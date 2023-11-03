IT Project Manager (CPT) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, with 15+ years of experience, maintains a startup’s energy. They prioritise client and staff relationships, fostering innovation and collaboration in an Agile environment. As a Microsoft-aligned organisation with proven Azure capabilities, they offer flexibility and remote work options. Additional perks include monthly bonuses, 18+ days of annual leave, and career advancement opportunities in a flat organisational structure. Join this cosmopolitan work environment.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Sales to prepare project proposals and ensure accurate project hour estimates.

Manage the transition from proposal to active projects, communicate payment terms to Finance, and conduct internal handover meetings.

Maintain ongoing communication with stakeholders, updating them on project milestones.

Allocate and manage project resources, ensuring the right IT professionals are assigned to tasks.

Compile and send Statement of Work to clients, highlighting project outcomes and concerns.

Schedule and conduct Client Kick-off meetings to align with client expectations.

Oversee procurement processes and coordinate with third-party vendors.

Monitor project schedules, adjust as needed, and facilitate client meetings.

Manage and update project tasks, addressing issues and scope changes.

Coordinate quality assurance efforts to meet defined standards.

Address scope creep and potential project risks.

Confirm completion of technical work and perform quality checks.

Conduct Project Wrap Up meetings, gather feedback, and collaborate with Finance for final billing.

Maintain project templates, assets, and documentation for future projects.

Archive completed projects and submit project reports according to the schedule.

Develop training content and organise training sessions for the team and clients.

Participate in regular project-related meetings.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a degree or diploma in IT/Project Management or a related field.

Hold Microsoft certifications.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT Project Management.

Experience within a Managed Services / Professional Services environment.

Demonstrate a solid track record in managing projects, consistently delivering them on time, within budget, and meeting their scope.

Maintain a valid driver’s license.

Job ID:

J104397

Desired Skills:

IT Project Management

Managed Services

Professional Services

