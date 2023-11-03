Project Manager

Seeking a skilled Project Manager with a solid background in debt review and collections for an engaging 12-month project! Join our team to lead and oversee strategic initiatives, leveraging your expertise to streamline processes and drive successful debt management solutions.

This role offers an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact in a dynamic environment, overseeing projects crucial to effective debt review and collections.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

A minimum of 3-5 years of knowledge and experience in a collection’s environment is essential.

Debt review experience is advantageous.

Excellent understanding and experience of Waterfall & Agile Project Management Methodologies Excellent knowledge of Information Technology Functional areas/departments

Sound knowledge of complex technical environments, the ability to challenge the norm and inspire creative solutions.

Knowledge of MS Office and Project Management software (MS Project etc.)

Proven ability to work effectively with IT Delivery Teams, Partners, and Suppliers

Experience in engagements with subcontracted 3rd Parties to ensure they deliver to the contracted service.

Budget Management – Experience of managing and controlling large budgets.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

BCom or Related Degree

ITIL Certified

Project Management Qualifications (PMBOK / Prince2/Agile)

Minimum of 5 Years Project, Programme & Portfolio Management Experience.

Desired Skills:

project Manager

debt review

agile

waterfall

collections

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

