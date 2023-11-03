Project Manager at Unique Hydra – Western Cape Epping Industrial

A Bachelor’s degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than Minimum 3-5 years’ plus solid experience as a Lead Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects, in the design and manufacture of equipment and turnkey systems preferably for the Marine- or Oil and Gas environment. Preferable candidates will have had experience where the candidate has been Project Manager/Engineer within the same organization that executes design and build.

This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget.

Key performance areas but not limited to the following:

Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of machinery, equipment, and complete turnkey systems for the diving, medical and renewables industry.

Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.

Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project.

Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.

Creating project schedules on MS Project and managing and chasing progress against a defined baseline.

Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.

Manage build drawings using MRI working with Documentation configuration team.

Manufacturing subcontractor management.

Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, irrigation, installation, and testing.

Always maintaining product quality.

Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements.

Safety management.

Local and international travel.

On-site project management from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Superior knowledge of an ERP system and MS Project or similar software is a must.

Fully computer literate.

Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures.

Should have previous experience with commissioning of machinery.

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Good people skills must work well as part of a team.

Strong leadership skills must be able to lead a team of highly skilled engineers and technicians.

Excellent Document Management skills.

Field management experience.

Advanced knowledge of ISO9000 and ISO14000 and ISO18000.

Ability to travel and spend time offshore when required.

Must be willing and able to work overtime if required.

The ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.

Can conform to shifting priorities and demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.

Willing to adapt to changes posed by the business environment.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd, one of the world’s most prominent integrated subsea and offshore solution providers and a leading manufacturer and supplier of deep- sea marine and commercial diving & life support equipment to the oil and gas industry, requires the services of an academically qualified and well-experienced Project Manager.

A market related package is on offer.

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]. All applications must contain certified copies of relevant certificates and at least 3 contactable work references. If you have not had any response in two weeks from date of publication, please consider your application unsuccessful. Closing date for submissions is 24 November 2023.

