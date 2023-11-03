Project Manager at Unique Hydra – Western Cape Epping Industrial

A Bachelor’s degree or other relevant Tertiary Qualification in Engineering or related field is required complimented by not less than Minimum 3-5 years’ plus solid experience as a Lead Project Engineer or Project Manager in Technical Projects, in the design and manufacture of equipment and turnkey systems preferably for the Marine- or Oil and Gas environment. Preferable candidates will have had experience where the candidate has been Project Manager/Engineer within the same organization that executes design and build.
This will enable him/her to plan, execute, and finalize projects in accordance with the Integrated Management System, Company Health & Safety Policy, Department Standard Operating Procedures and within budget.
Key performance areas but not limited to the following:
- Manage the execution of the design, manufacture and testing of machinery, equipment, and complete turnkey systems for the diving, medical and renewables industry.
- Managing internal and/or external design work in terms of keeping to schedules, budgets and best practices.
- Act as Project Technical liaison with the engineering office through all phases of the project.
- Act as Single point responsible for progress monitoring and expediting of the design, Procurement, build and commissioning phases of the project’s delivery of Scope of Work.
- Creating project schedules on MS Project and managing and chasing progress against a defined baseline.
- Ensure effective communication between departments of the organization for alignment regarding project requirements.
- Manage build drawings using MRI working with Documentation configuration team.
- Manufacturing subcontractor management.
- Budget control over all aspects of a turnkey projects, i.e., conceptualization, design, procurement, manufacturing, assembly, irrigation, installation, and testing.
- Always maintaining product quality.
- Conducting requirement analysis and process Improvements.
- Safety management.
- Local and international travel.
- On-site project management from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- Superior knowledge of an ERP system and MS Project or similar software is a must.
- Fully computer literate.
- Skilled in Manufacturing methods and procedures.
- Should have previous experience with commissioning of machinery.
- Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Good people skills must work well as part of a team.
- Strong leadership skills must be able to lead a team of highly skilled engineers and technicians.
- Excellent Document Management skills.
- Field management experience.
- Advanced knowledge of ISO9000 and ISO14000 and ISO18000.
- Ability to travel and spend time offshore when required.
- Must be willing and able to work overtime if required.
- The ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.
- Can conform to shifting priorities and demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.
- Willing to adapt to changes posed by the business environment.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Unique Hydra (Pty) Ltd, one of the world’s most prominent integrated subsea and offshore solution providers and a leading manufacturer and supplier of deep- sea marine and commercial diving & life support equipment to the oil and gas industry, requires the services of an academically qualified and well-experienced Project Manager.
A market related package is on offer.
Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]. All applications must contain certified copies of relevant certificates and at least 3 contactable work references. If you have not had any response in two weeks from date of publication, please consider your application unsuccessful. Closing date for submissions is 24 November 2023.