Project Manager (Electrical) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a dyanmic team as a Project Manager for a multi-discipilnary engineering buisness focusing on systems engineering and intergrations, with customers ranging from operators of large asset bases, typical power, water and telecommunications utilities, and mines in Sub-Shararan Africa.

Experience we look for:

Function related experience: 8-10 years project management experience

Exposure to multi-disciplinary projects preferably relating to the Electricity industry

Experience in managing contracts based on NEC, GCC, FIDIC standard terms and conditions.

Essential Qualifications:

Matric Certificate

Technical/Engineering Degree/Diploma or significant experience in engineering fields/projects

Project Management Degree/Diploma

Recognised training required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, Act 85 of 1993

HIRA

Peferred Qualications:

Engineering Degree/Diploma

NEC/FIDIC/GCC Contracts training courses

Incident Investigation qualification

Essential Functions:

Planning, compiling and managing project schedules

Preparing, controlling and managing project budgets, forecasts and expenditure

Managing projects within the scope of the applicable contract and application of best practice methods

Quality assurance and control with particular emphasis on conformance to customer expectations

Managing and guiding the project team, both internal resources and sub-contractors

Risk management, including technical, contractual, financial, Health Safety and schedule risks

Effective change management

Efficient communication to all project stakeholders, in particular the customer

Work Environment:

Office and Client Sites

Travel:

Weekly trave to client sites

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position