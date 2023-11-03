Project Manager (Electrical) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a dyanmic team as a Project Manager for a multi-discipilnary engineering buisness focusing on systems engineering and intergrations, with customers ranging from operators of large asset bases, typical power, water and telecommunications utilities, and mines in Sub-Shararan Africa.
Experience we look for:
- Function related experience: 8-10 years project management experience
- Exposure to multi-disciplinary projects preferably relating to the Electricity industry
- Experience in managing contracts based on NEC, GCC, FIDIC standard terms and conditions.
Essential Qualifications:
- Matric Certificate
- Technical/Engineering Degree/Diploma or significant experience in engineering fields/projects
- Project Management Degree/Diploma
- Recognised training required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, Act 85 of 1993
- HIRA
Peferred Qualications:
- Engineering Degree/Diploma
- NEC/FIDIC/GCC Contracts training courses
- Incident Investigation qualification
Essential Functions:
- Planning, compiling and managing project schedules
- Preparing, controlling and managing project budgets, forecasts and expenditure
- Managing projects within the scope of the applicable contract and application of best practice methods
- Quality assurance and control with particular emphasis on conformance to customer expectations
- Managing and guiding the project team, both internal resources and sub-contractors
- Risk management, including technical, contractual, financial, Health Safety and schedule risks
- Effective change management
- Efficient communication to all project stakeholders, in particular the customer
Work Environment:
- Office and Client Sites
Travel:
- Weekly trave to client sites
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery