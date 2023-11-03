Project Manager (Electrical)

Nov 3, 2023

Join a dyanmic team as a Project Manager for a multi-discipilnary engineering buisness focusing on systems engineering and intergrations, with customers ranging from operators of large asset bases, typical power, water and telecommunications utilities, and mines in Sub-Shararan Africa.

Experience we look for:

  • Function related experience: 8-10 years project management experience

  • Exposure to multi-disciplinary projects preferably relating to the Electricity industry

  • Experience in managing contracts based on NEC, GCC, FIDIC standard terms and conditions.

Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric Certificate

  • Technical/Engineering Degree/Diploma or significant experience in engineering fields/projects

  • Project Management Degree/Diploma

  • Recognised training required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, Act 85 of 1993

  • HIRA

Peferred Qualications:

  • Engineering Degree/Diploma

  • NEC/FIDIC/GCC Contracts training courses

  • Incident Investigation qualification

Essential Functions:

  • Planning, compiling and managing project schedules

  • Preparing, controlling and managing project budgets, forecasts and expenditure

  • Managing projects within the scope of the applicable contract and application of best practice methods

  • Quality assurance and control with particular emphasis on conformance to customer expectations

  • Managing and guiding the project team, both internal resources and sub-contractors

  • Risk management, including technical, contractual, financial, Health Safety and schedule risks

  • Effective change management

  • Efficient communication to all project stakeholders, in particular the customer

Work Environment:

  • Office and Client Sites

Travel:

  • Weekly trave to client sites

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position