Senior Business Analyst – Compass Configuration – Gauteng Johannesburg

Compass Business Analyst will be responsible for the elicitation of requirements, documentation and implementation of business/product rules. Requirements for the system and process enhancements as well as legislative requirements. Compass configuration skills and knowledge, testing as well as support and root cause analysis of production issues.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Responsible for the execution and delivery on projects, enhancements and resolving production issues.

Responsible for the elicitation of business and product rules during the analysis phase of the enhancement and minor projects, functional specifications on Compass system and configuration and the quality of testing outputs and deliverables.

Decomposing complex problems into simple Compass solutions. Strong Compass knowledge in different sub-systems. Able to configure rules according to business, product and legislate rules e.g. Expense, Claims, Product configuration.

Strong Compass understanding and application of Compass rules and architecture of sub subsystems.

Strong Financial Services LISP and LIFE Product knowledge is required.

Produce written functional requirement specifications for various system around Compass enhancements/maintenance/projects etc. by retrieving the requirements from business and holding JAD sessions and producing technical detail in order to meet business’s requirements.

Effectively testing and test matrix for all requirements after development to ensure that they are working successfully as per FRD and to identify and fix any test defects before deploying for user acceptance testing and sign-off. Generate and review test packs and execute test cases.

Root cause analysis of bugs to reduce and eliminate future risk.

We are essentially looking for someone who has Compass configuration experience that has worked within a retail space/LISP.

Education and Experience

Business Analysis certification a plus

BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification (Advantageous)

Qracle SQL knowledge and skills (Advantageous)

Minimum 8 Years Compass experience

Intermediate Compass Configuration skills and knowledge

Linked investment structured product knowledge (LISP) / Retail

2 days work from office, 3 days from home

This position is for a 12 month contract, with the possibility to be extended, or for the position to be made permanent.

Desired Skills:

compass

compass configuration

Business Analysis

Oracle Sql

LISP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

This is an opportunity to work in the Investment division of a large reputable corporate organization that is passionate about their people. The company focuses on innovating in order to not only achieve financial success, but to ignite positive and meaningful change. It is a successful South African born company that has expanded globally.

Learn more/Apply for this position