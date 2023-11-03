SEO & Web Manager

Main Purpose of Job

Develop, plan and implement our overall SEO strategy

Optimize organic search to maximize

Regularly perform thorough keywords research & identify key SEO KPIs

Evaluate and oversee functionality of the website.

Manage website performance

Manage and facilitate hosting and server management and develop website content.

Google Analytics experience which includes setting up goals, measurement of page traffic,

utilising the entire suite of GA tools.

Prepare and present reports regularly

Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences

Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner

Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization

Collaborate with web developers and marketing team

Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices

Minimum Requirements

EDUCATION

BCom undergraduate studies

SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous

EXPERIENCE

5 years' experience as an SEO/Web Manager or similar role

SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES

Proven success in SEO ranking growth in both on & off page.

Expert in keyword research & optimisation.

Google Analytics Certification preferrable.

Expertise optimising website for Google (SEO) best practises.

In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analysing data

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

SEO

WEB

GA tools

Google Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The SEO and Web Manager is responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall Web and SEO strategy, covering duties such as website

management & optimisation, web analytics & SEO.

Key Performance Areas (Core, essential responsibilities -outputs of the position)

