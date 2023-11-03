SEO & Web Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main Purpose of Job
- Develop, plan and implement our overall SEO strategy
- Optimize organic search to maximize
- Regularly perform thorough keywords research & identify key SEO KPIs
- Evaluate and oversee functionality of the website.
- Manage website performance
- Manage and facilitate hosting and server management and develop website content.
- Google Analytics experience which includes setting up goals, measurement of page traffic,
utilising the entire suite of GA tools.
- Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs
- Prepare and present reports regularly
- Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences
- Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner
- Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization
- Collaborate with web developers and marketing team
- Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices
- Minimum Requirements
EDUCATION
- BCom undergraduate studies
- SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous
EXPERIENCE
- 5 years’ experience as an SEO/Web Manager or similar role
SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES
- Proven success in SEO ranking growth in both on & off page.
- Expert in keyword research & optimisation.
- Google Analytics Certification preferrable.
- Expertise optimising website for Google (SEO) best practises.
- In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analysing data
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- SEO
- WEB
- GA tools
- Google Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The SEO and Web Manager is responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall Web and SEO strategy, covering duties such as website
management & optimisation, web analytics & SEO.
Key Performance Areas (Core, essential responsibilities -outputs of the position)