SEO & Web Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 3, 2023

Main Purpose of Job

  • Develop, plan and implement our overall SEO strategy
  • Optimize organic search to maximize
  • Regularly perform thorough keywords research & identify key SEO KPIs
  • Evaluate and oversee functionality of the website.
  • Manage website performance
  • Manage and facilitate hosting and server management and develop website content.
  • Google Analytics experience which includes setting up goals, measurement of page traffic,
    utilising the entire suite of GA tools.
  • Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs
  • Prepare and present reports regularly
  • Identify our buyer personas to better target identified audiences
  • Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner
  • Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization
  • Collaborate with web developers and marketing team
  • Stay up to date with the latest SEO and digital marketing latest trends and best practices
  • Minimum Requirements
    EDUCATION
  • BCom undergraduate studies
  • SEO and/or Web marketing courses would be advantageous
    EXPERIENCE
  • 5 years’ experience as an SEO/Web Manager or similar role
    SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES
  • Proven success in SEO ranking growth in both on & off page.
  • Expert in keyword research & optimisation.
  • Google Analytics Certification preferrable.
  • Expertise optimising website for Google (SEO) best practises.
  • In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analysing data
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • SEO
  • WEB
  • GA tools
  • Google Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The SEO and Web Manager is responsible for developing, planning, implementing and managing company’s overall Web and SEO strategy, covering duties such as website
management & optimisation, web analytics & SEO.
Key Performance Areas (Core, essential responsibilities -outputs of the position)

Learn more/Apply for this position