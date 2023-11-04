SAP ABAP Developer at Accenture

SAP ABAP Developer

Location: South Africa, JHB, CPT

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world's largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 699,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Through unmatched industry experience, leading technologies from our ecosystem partners and startups, and the largest delivery network in the world, we provide a powerful range of capabilities that can be tailored to our client’s most complex business needs. With over 100 innovation hubs deployed around the world, we help clients continuously innovate at speed and at scale so they can outpace their peers. You will bring innovation, intelligence, and industry experience together with the newest technologies to help clients innovate at scale and transform their businesses.

Technology is one of four services that make up one Accenture -the others are Strategy and Consulting, Song and Operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Experience in Core ABAP and Interfaces.

SAP – ABAP File Interfaces, ABAP Classical Reports,

Strong knowledge of procedural and object-oriented programming techniques

Develop and maintain SAP RICEFW objects like Reports, Dialog programming, OOPS objects, Data Dictionary, ALE/IDOCs, Web services, remote calls, SOAP

Experience in developing User exits, BADIs, BTEs and Enhancement Points

OData experience

Experience in debugging, performance tuning, Runtime Analysis and System monitoring

SAP Performance tuning

Hands on experience of business design, functional and technical specifications.

S4 HANA/ABAP 4 HANA experience

Workflow fundamentals

BTP understanding

Workflow fundamentals

Qualifications

SAP Certified

Degree or Diploma in IT

What skills & experience are we looking for?

Willingness to travel.

Workflow Fundamentals

Why join us?

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

Next Steps

