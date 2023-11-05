Data Analyst
R 420 000.00 to R 480 000.00 Per Annum
Centurion
Do you love Data Analysis? Do you want to join a driven, ambitious company who provides growth in technology and your career? Let’s Talk!
Purpose of the Role:
- The Data Analyst will play a crucial role in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to support data-driven decision-making within the organization.
- This role involves extracting insights from various data sources, preparing reports, and providing actionable recommendations to improve business processes and outcomes.
Responsibilities:
Qualifications & Experience Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in relevant field such as Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or a related discipline
- Master’s degree is Plus – NOT MANDATORY
- Proven experience as a data analyst or similar role
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages such as SQL, Python or R
- Experience with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Power BI)
- Knowledge of statistical analysis and data modeling
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Preferred Qualifications:
- Attention to detail and ability to work independently and in a Team
- Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Spark)
- Knowledge of machine learning concepts
- Familiarity with data warehousing and ETL processes
- Industry specific Certifications (e.g. Certified Data Analyst, Microsoft Certified Data Analyst)
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- Statistics
- PowerBI