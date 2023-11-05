Data Analyst

Nov 5, 2023

Data Analyst

R 420 000.00 to R 480 000.00 Per Annum

Centurion

Do you love Data Analysis? Do you want to join a driven, ambitious company who provides growth in technology and your career? Let’s Talk!

Purpose of the Role:

  • The Data Analyst will play a crucial role in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to support data-driven decision-making within the organization.
  • This role involves extracting insights from various data sources, preparing reports, and providing actionable recommendations to improve business processes and outcomes.

Responsibilities:

  • Data Collection and Analysis:
  • Collect and clean data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
  • Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and insights.
  • Develop and maintain databases, data pipelines, and dashboards.

  • Data Visualization:
  • Create informative and visually appealing data visualizations and reports.
  • Present data findings to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

  • Statistical Analysis:
  • Apply statistical techniques to interpret data and draw meaningful conclusions
  • Conduct hypothesis testing and A/B testing when necessary.

  • Reporting:
  • Generate regular and ad-hoc reports to provide insights to different departments.
  • Automate reporting processes when possible to improve efficiency.

  • Collaboration:
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and provide relevant insights.
  • Work closely with data engineers and data scientists to ensure data availability and quality.

  • Continuous Improvement:
  • Stay updated with industry best practices and emerging data analysis tools.
  • Propose and implement improvements to data analysis processes.

    • Qualifications & Experience Required:

    • Bachelor’s degree in relevant field such as Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or a related discipline
    • Master’s degree is Plus – NOT MANDATORY
    • Proven experience as a data analyst or similar role
    • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
    • Proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages such as SQL, Python or R
    • Experience with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Power BI)
    • Knowledge of statistical analysis and data modeling
    • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

    Preferred Qualifications:

    • Attention to detail and ability to work independently and in a Team
    • Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Spark)
    • Knowledge of machine learning concepts
    • Familiarity with data warehousing and ETL processes
    • Industry specific Certifications (e.g. Certified Data Analyst, Microsoft Certified Data Analyst)

    Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

    Desired Skills:

    • Data Analysis
    • SQL
    • Statistics
    • PowerBI

