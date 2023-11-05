Data Analyst

R 420 000.00 to R 480 000.00 Per Annum

Centurion

Do you love Data Analysis? Do you want to join a driven, ambitious company who provides growth in technology and your career? Let’s Talk!

Purpose of the Role:

The Data Analyst will play a crucial role in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to support data-driven decision-making within the organization.

This role involves extracting insights from various data sources, preparing reports, and providing actionable recommendations to improve business processes and outcomes.

Responsibilities:

Data Collection and Analysis:

Collect and clean data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

Perform data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and insights.

Develop and maintain databases, data pipelines, and dashboards.

Data Visualization:

Create informative and visually appealing data visualizations and reports.

Present data findings to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Statistical Analysis:

Apply statistical techniques to interpret data and draw meaningful conclusions

Conduct hypothesis testing and A/B testing when necessary.

Reporting:

Generate regular and ad-hoc reports to provide insights to different departments.

Automate reporting processes when possible to improve efficiency.

Collaboration:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and provide relevant insights.

Work closely with data engineers and data scientists to ensure data availability and quality.

Continuous Improvement:

Stay updated with industry best practices and emerging data analysis tools.

Propose and implement improvements to data analysis processes.

Qualifications & Experience Required:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field such as Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or a related discipline

Master’s degree is Plus – NOT MANDATORY

Proven experience as a data analyst or similar role

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages such as SQL, Python or R

Experience with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Power BI)

Knowledge of statistical analysis and data modeling

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Preferred Qualifications:

Attention to detail and ability to work independently and in a Team

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Spark)

Knowledge of machine learning concepts

Familiarity with data warehousing and ETL processes

Industry specific Certifications (e.g. Certified Data Analyst, Microsoft Certified Data Analyst)

