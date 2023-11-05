Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 5, 2023

Are you searching for opportunities as a Desktop Engineer? We are looking for someone in a permanent position in Cape Town.

Some of the position information

  • Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

  • General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Responsibilities:

  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Experience:

  • 5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

  • Experience in Network Support

Qualifications:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • A+ N+

  • MCSE

  • Hardware Certifications is advantageous

  • Mobility Support qualification

  • ITIL

Work Environment:

  • Working within a team onsite at the client

Physical Demands:

  • Remote Support

  • Assist with moving of IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

