Desktop Engineer (Cape Town)

Are you searching for opportunities as a Desktop Engineer? We are looking for someone in a permanent position in Cape Town.
Some of the position information
- Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
- General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
Responsibilities:
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests
Experience:
- 5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Experience in Network Support
Qualifications:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ N+
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- Mobility Support qualification
- ITIL
Work Environment:
- Working within a team onsite at the client
Physical Demands:
- Remote Support
- Assist with moving of IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery