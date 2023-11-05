Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture Interactive is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Interactive truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with deep technical expertise and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Accenture Interactive is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Job Summary

We are looking for exceptional Front End Developers to work with our cross-functional team, and join our world-class community of talented experts.

Job Requirement

Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.

Work with Creative team during planning, discovery and production phase.

Work with backend development team to create and optimize solution.

Optimizing code for performance.

Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.

Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI etc.)

Create rapid high-fidelity prototypes using UI Frameworks while working with creative teams.

Qualifications

Ideally you will have

At least 6+ years of experience in building Frontend Applications

At least 2+ years of experience with React JS and/or Angular JS

Good understanding of OOPs concepts.

Strong hands on knowledge on HTML5, CSS3, ES6+

Strong understanding of the React Virtual DOM, JSX and API

Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket

Experience with a State-management framework like Redux (with middleware) or MobX

Comfortable with concepts like Container/Presentation components, Higher Order Components

Worked with UI libraries like Material-UI, Semantic UI, Bootstrap or similar

Good understanding of CSS in JS, aka scoped-css or Styled Components

Unit testing with Karma + Mocha or Jest

Experience working with client-side templating languages like Handlebars, Mustache or similar.

Experience on working with frontend build systems and automating the same using Grunt / Gulp

Experience on MVC frameworks (Backbone.js, or similar) and knowledge of common JavaScript design patterns will be good to have

Experience of working with server-side JavaScript frameworks based on Node.js

Exposure to Style Guides, Atomic Design

Exposure to Design tools like Sketch, Adobe Illustrator or Affinity Designer

Good verbal and written communication in English.

Additional good to have

Comfortable with one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, Swift, PHP

DevOps skills like good understanding of Shell commands, deployment, system updates, security configurations of web servers and Docker configurations.

Fair understanding of React Native and/or Cordova/PhoneGap/Ionic.

Locations

Capetown, Midrand

