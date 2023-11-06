C++ developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers. You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience with C/C++ development

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.

Good OOP knowledge

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Software development lifecycle experience

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Knowledge of Best Practices

