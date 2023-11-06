Cloud and DevSecOps Security Analyst

Our Client ?

Is responsible for the provision of a Digitally Enabled Technology service as a group COE, drive business and transformation and provide group-wide digital and data architecture. They operate the various technology platforms and shared services, ensure Cyber and Information Security resilience, and act as technology governance and risk orchestrator for technology across the Company.

What will you do?

The role is operational in nature and focus on processing and responding to alerts generated by the Cloud Security, SaaS Security, and DevSecOps Tooling. The incumbent will work closely with the Blue Team to ensure that alerts and incidents are correctly handled.

What will make you successful in this role?

Maintain a working knowledge of the current cloud security environment and industry trends to identify security control issues or areas of improvement and communicate this information to management.

Work with technical teams to ensure that security configuration of SaaS solutions like O365 are implemented correctly according to established baselines.

Handling of alerts/incidents identified by the SaaS Security Tooling in close collaboration with the CSIRT/Blue Team, Business Information Security Officers (BISO’s), and End-user Computing (EUC) team.

Handling of alerts/incidents identified by Cloud Security Tooling in close collaboration with the CSIRT/Blue Team.

Onboarding, development, and monitoring of DevSecOps controls within the application development environments of SGT client businesses (through BISO’s and application development teams).

Provide regular feedback and reporting on alerts/incidents identified by Cloud Security, SaaS Security, and DevSecOps Tooling.

Identify and implement areas of improvement and automation possibilities for Cloud Security, SaaS Security, and DevSecOps Tooling.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, informatics, or engineering.

AWS and Azure certifications recommended; specifically in the security competency

Experience

2 to 3 years of experience in an information security operation role (Blue team or SecOps team).

A minimum of 1 year of experience and exposure to the public cloud (AWS/Azure) and a demonstrated ability to learn new technology including associated security risks and controls.

Exposure to application security concepts and software development experience will be advantageous.

Knowledge and Skills

Security Auditing

Risk management

Incident Investigation

Reporting and Administration

Security tools monitoring

Desired Skills:

Auditing

AWS

DevOps

Digital

Microsoft Azure

Security

