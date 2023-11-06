Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Are you passionate about harnessing the power of technology to transform the learning experience? Leading company in the industry, is seeking an eLearning Specialist to join our dynamic team in Pretoria.

As an eLearning Specialist, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and delivering fully online, blended courses, and technology-enhanced instructional materials using cutting-edge eLearning tools.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop eLearning courses and end-user manuals.

Stakeholder management.

Continuous research and development of eLearning products.

Provide the General Manager: HR with data analytics from the system.

General system management and administration.

Qualifications and Experience:

8 years of practical experience in educational technology.

Proficiency in agile instructional design.

A minimum of 3 years of professional experience in designing, developing, and managing online (e-Learning platform), blended, or other technology-mediated instruction.

Ability to customize the LMS according to business needs.

Training experience on (LMS) Learner Management System.

Knowledge of different LMS systems.

Strong research, organizational, and presentation skills.

Excellent administrative ability, eLearning authoring tools proficiency (highly recommended).

Multimedia development skills and experience using video and audio equipment and video editing tools.

If you are a driven individual with a passion for eLearning and a desire to make a meaningful impact in the world of education, we’d love to hear from you. Join our team and help shape the future of learning through innovative eLearning solutions.

Hurry Now and Smash the Apply Button

Desired Skills:

LMS

elearning

