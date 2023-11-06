Developer – Java (Lead) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Lead the technical delivery of a sub-team in a large-scale API migration project for a major international insurer.

Serve as the technical lead for a team consisting of junior to intermediate developers.

Undertake technical architectural design as needed.

Develop and document design, source code, technical architecture, and deployment/release plans.

Review and enhance code quality.

Code, conduct tests, and resolve bugs.

Collaborate with architects to secure implementation approach approval.

Design and create continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

6+ years of hands-on Java development with a strong theoretical programming background.

Recent experience with Spring Boot and familiarity with BDDs and test scripts.

Strong preference for Apache Camel experience.

Excellent knowledge of GIT, Object-Oriented Programming, and Jenkins/CICD.

Quick learner with a passion for technology and a knack for finding innovative solutions.

Strong problem-solving skills, including comprehensive thought and error handling.

Delivery-focused, detail-oriented, and responsive to change.

Effective in multitasking within project environments and possessing excellent communication skills.

Job ID:

J104389

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Apache Camel

Spring Boot

