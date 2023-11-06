First Line Support Engineer – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a growing world class Service Desk team seeking its next strong technical & ambitious First Line Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. Your core role will be to provide a single point of contact for customers to obtain support, be this via a customer dedicated Service Desk or the shared Service Desks. You will receive and respond to incidents and service requests from the customer / customer end users, assess the request or incident to determine whether fulfilment / resolution can be achieved & escalate to 2nd or 3rd Line Support within defined parameters. The First Line Support Engineer is the incident owner and manages the end-to-end lifecycle of the ticket until resolution. You will need Matric/Grade 12, be A+, N+ or MCSE Certified with an IT tertiary qualification and have at least 1+ years’ experience in a First Line Support environment.

DUTIES:

Professionally respond to and resolve / fulfil all incidents and service requests logged or managed through 2 nd and 3 rd Line Support tiers.

Remain courteous, tactful, honest and professional in all communication with other parties.

Regularly update all customers with progress-information and estimated times to completion.

Regularly follow-up on outstanding queries with other entities who are involved with specific requests.

Adhere to and comply with all commitments made.

Remain calm and collected in adverse situations.

Be alerted to deteriorating customer-service within the environment and intervene directly or by escalation.

Process Support- or information-requests from various sources (phone, email, logging-system integration, etc.) for the purpose of providing resolution to the customer in respect of incidents and service requests logged.

Telephonically and remotely identify, diagnose and resolve / fulfil all incidents / requests to the best of his / her capability.

Escalate to other support-entities (colleagues, 2 nd and 3 rd Tier Support, other service providers) where personal resolution is unachievable.

Monitor time spent on remote incident / request-resolution to ensure resolutions (own or other entity) are achieved within contractual service-level obligations.

Retain ownership of support-call and diligently manage to resolution.

Verify whether current requests are repeat requests. If necessary, apply different solutions and/or escalate to other support-entities to ensure that further repeats are minimised or eliminated. Ensure that a Problem Ticket is logged in the event of repeated incidents and attached all related incidents to the Problem Ticket.

Recognise and alert the Team Leader or Manager of trends in customer calls.

Perform research and continued effort towards education for the purpose of improving knowledge- and experience-levels in the products/systems supported by the company.

Before creating a new incident, support- or information-request record verify that the same request is not captured already.

Create the initial record for and accurately capture any reported incident, service request- or information-request in the call-logging system.

Ensure that all auxiliary fields in the call-logging system are completed accurately and updated as further information becomes available (e.g., call-source, contact-details, CI-selection, call-categories, severities, etc.).

Accurately capture all information pertaining to resolution-attempts in the journals/activity history.

Escalate observations where the call-logging system is incorrect or incomplete in order to further improve accuracy of records.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

A+ and N+ / MCSE.

Tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 1+ years’ experience in a First Line Support environment.

Good understanding of the Information Technology industry.

Proven technical ability to perform First Line Support to end users within the current IT landscape.

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Able to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team on escalation.

COMMENTS:

