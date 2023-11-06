Full Stack Developer (Hybrid)

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join an innovative hub within a big caompany in the health tech space. The Lab is a new division made up of a team of individuals from different

backgrounds with the aim to re-envision healthcare by conceptualising, testing, and incubating transformative innovations.

Our client’s innovative lab leverages knowledge in a “lean” innovation process. This allows the Lab to quickly design, test, and launch innovations.

The purpose of this role is to support with the required software engineering skills to guide and shape the design of the products, implement proof of concepts and functional mockups, tests and pilots, develop critical parts and to document and hand over the final code to the product production team.

Duties will include:

Writing new code, operating, troubleshooting, maintaining, integrating and continually enhancing

Working with other members (UX specialists, business analysts, product managers) in an Agile process

Developing technical specifications to guide the optimal implementation of the products

Coding the front-end (Angular/TypeScript) functionality and coding, or working with other teams to code the back-end services

Debugging and optimizing as required

Documenting and handing over code maintenance responsibility to product software teams.

Job Requirements:

Tertiary degree in IT field

Minimum 7 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across different technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop, microservices)

3+ years experience with Angular 2 (v12 or higher preferred) using a Typescript-based web UI framework is a necessity and mandatory for this role.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions, and Firebase is an advantage

Experience with JAVA/C#/SQL/JSON/XML development is beneficial

Proficiency in software design principles and best practices, including but not limited to SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.

Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Scrum and/or Kanban, is essential

Experience in working with remote teams is highly advantageous

Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking) spanning client needs, product features and code.

Problem-solving and optimizing for client value

A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

A passion for product development and excellence

Willingness to work as a member of a team, to work on personal brilliance while making the team better as a whole.

Ability to deliver to challenging timelines with great quality

High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas

Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously

Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open-mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view

Ability to recognise constructive feedback in any critique

Prepared and committed to continual learning and self-development

Ability to challenge and be challenged on set ways of thinking, having an open and open mindset

Ability to recognise and appreciate constructive feedback and constructive criticism

Technical Competencies:

In-depth understanding of industry-wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases), web, mobile, IoT and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

Angular 2 (Version 12+ preferrable)

JavaScript/TypeScript & ES6

HTML5/CSS3

RxJS

Functional programming principles

Application architecture principles

Software design principles and patterns

Java or C# (Advantageous)

ORM, such as Hibernate (Advantageous)

SQL

