Full Stack Intermediate System Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client?

Is one of the top financial services providers in the South African entry-level and emerging middle market. It aims to understand the unique requirements of clients and offers a wide range of simple and affordable financial solutions that cover needs such as funeral insurance, savings for education, life cover and personal accident plans. In terms of the Company Group Governance Policy, The cluster focusses on retail products, as well as group schemes.

What will you do?

Full Stack Developer

80% of Capacity

Developing of software modules – writing and maintain clean, testable code using .NET Framework and ColdFusion

Integration testing – all dependencies and identified, managed and tested

Deployments – Ensure stable releases to Production environments

Collaborating with team members to identify and fix technical problems

Code quality assurance

20% of Capacity

Compiling technical and functional documentation

Manage Technical Debt

Qualification and Experience

Matric

Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Information Technology

3-4 years related experience

Knowledge and Skills

.Net Framework

MVC

.Net Core

C#

ColdFusion – advantageous

Git/Bitbucket

SQL Server

