Full Stack Intermediate System Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client?
Is one of the top financial services providers in the South African entry-level and emerging middle market. It aims to understand the unique requirements of clients and offers a wide range of simple and affordable financial solutions that cover needs such as funeral insurance, savings for education, life cover and personal accident plans. In terms of the Company Group Governance Policy, The cluster focusses on retail products, as well as group schemes.
What will you do?
Full Stack Developer
80% of Capacity
- Developing of software modules – writing and maintain clean, testable code using .NET Framework and ColdFusion
- Integration testing – all dependencies and identified, managed and tested
- Deployments – Ensure stable releases to Production environments
- Collaborating with team members to identify and fix technical problems
- Code quality assurance
20% of Capacity
- Compiling technical and functional documentation
- Manage Technical Debt
Qualification and Experience
- Matric
- Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Information Technology
- 3-4 years related experience
Knowledge and Skills
- .Net Framework
- MVC
- .Net Core
- C#
- ColdFusion – advantageous
- Git/Bitbucket
- SQL Server
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- Adobe ColdFusion
- ASP.NET MVC Framework
- BitBucket
- C#
- Git
- SQL Server