HR Systems Specialist – Mining – R1.1Mil – R900K

Fuel the core of our mining operations as an HR professional, where your expertise in human resources technology will be the driving force behind a workforce ready to conquer the challenges of the mining industry. Hire Resolve’s client in the mining industry is looking for and HR Systems Specialist to join their company based in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Requirements:

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12)

Degree / Diploma in Systems / Network Administration or relevant HR Degree.

Database Administrator Certificate (DBA)

5+ Years of IT systems experience + programmes and related mining systems and technology

Extensive knowledge of Oracle ERP, XTIME

Ability to shape the HR function, report on and maintain HR Systems.

Benefits:



Salary: R900K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable

Performance Bonus

Private Health Care

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Training & Development

Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)





Desired Skills:

