Junior Project Manager at Axiz – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose of the position
As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of projects that unlock value for the enterprise, bringing Axiz towards a consistent, fast-paced, and efficient delivery within the organization.
Key Responsibilitis
- Identification of project requirements, milestones, timelines, dependencies blockers, and risk
- Working Closely with external Sales, product managers, BDM’s, Logistics, accounts, and customers
- Update tracking documents to ensure customer detail accuracy and allow proactive marketing.
- Setup and facilitate project meetings.
- Management of operational projects
- Manage the sourcing and delivery of products for the specific project.
- Quote and provide accurate pricing and product information to customers
- Stakeholder updates and project reporting
- Exceptions and raid log management
- Project and compliance administration
- Implement and uphold standard project methodology such as Agile.
- Resource allocation
- Organizational project alignment
- Capacity planning
- Creation and management of template project documents, such as SoW, Milestone sign-off and cost analysis
- Tracking of GP and Revenue in projects
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Excellent verbal and written communicaton
- 3 years of Project Management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects with varying complexities.
- 7 years’ experience in projects
- Technical toolset an advantage
- Agile experience an advantage
- Attention to Detail
- Accuracy
- Strong decision-making approach
- Results-driven
- Negotiating Skills
- Analytical Thinking
- Good interpersonal skills
- Business Acumen
- Innovative
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Office (PMO)
- Planning
- Quoting
- Customer Support
- Resource Allocation
- Commucation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric