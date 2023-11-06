Junior Project Manager at Axiz

Purpose of the position

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of projects that unlock value for the enterprise, bringing Axiz towards a consistent, fast-paced, and efficient delivery within the organization.

Key Responsibilitis

Identification of project requirements, milestones, timelines, dependencies blockers, and risk

Working Closely with external Sales, product managers, BDM’s, Logistics, accounts, and customers

Update tracking documents to ensure customer detail accuracy and allow proactive marketing.

Setup and facilitate project meetings.

Management of operational projects

Manage the sourcing and delivery of products for the specific project.

Quote and provide accurate pricing and product information to customers

Quote and provide accurate pricing and product information to customers.

Stakeholder updates and project reporting

Exceptions and raid log management

Project and compliance administration

Implement and uphold standard project methodology such as Agile.

Resource allocation

Organizational project alignment

Capacity planning

Creation and management of template project documents, such as SoW, Milestone sign-off and cost analysis

Tracking of GP and Revenue in projects

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant tertiary qualification

Excellent verbal and written communicaton

3 years of Project Management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects with varying complexities.

7 years’ experience in projects

Technical toolset an advantage

Agile experience an advantage

Attention to Detail

Accuracy

Strong decision-making approach

Results-driven

Negotiating Skills

Analytical Thinking

Good interpersonal skills

Business Acumen

Innovative

Desired Skills:

Project Management Office (PMO)

Planning

Quoting

Customer Support

Resource Allocation

Commucation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position