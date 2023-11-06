Junior Project Manager at Axiz

Nov 6, 2023

Purpose of the position

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of projects that unlock value for the enterprise, bringing Axiz towards a consistent, fast-paced, and efficient delivery within the organization.

Key Responsibilitis

  • Identification of project requirements, milestones, timelines, dependencies blockers, and risk
  • Working Closely with external Sales, product managers, BDM’s, Logistics, accounts, and customers
  • Update tracking documents to ensure customer detail accuracy and allow proactive marketing.
  • Setup and facilitate project meetings.
  • Management of operational projects
  • Manage the sourcing and delivery of products for the specific project.
  • Quote and provide accurate pricing and product information to customers
  • Stakeholder updates and project reporting
  • Exceptions and raid log management
  • Project and compliance administration
  • Implement and uphold standard project methodology such as Agile.
  • Resource allocation
  • Organizational project alignment
  • Capacity planning
  • Creation and management of template project documents, such as SoW, Milestone sign-off and cost analysis
  • Tracking of GP and Revenue in projects

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Excellent verbal and written communicaton
  • 3 years of Project Management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects with varying complexities.
  • 7 years’ experience in projects
  • Technical toolset an advantage
  • Agile experience an advantage
  • Attention to Detail
  • Accuracy
  • Strong decision-making approach
  • Results-driven
  • Negotiating Skills
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Business Acumen
  • Innovative

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Office (PMO)
  • Planning
  • Quoting
  • Customer Support
  • Resource Allocation
  • Commucation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

