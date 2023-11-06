L2 Network Engineer

Role Purpose:

Effectively support the server & network infrastructure of a leader in the property market seeking a strong Network Administrator to join its team. You will require a proven track record with at least 5+ years’ experience in a similar role having managed Fortinet firewalls and Cisco networking equipment. You will also preferably be CCNA or CCNP qualified and be able to troubleshoot complex networks.

Qualifications:

A CCNA or CCNP qualification is preferable.

Experience / Skills:

5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.

Setting up and managing Cisco networking equipment.

Setting up and managing Fortinet firewalls.

Managing and troubleshooting complex networks including W-Fi and a proven track record.

Performance optimization skills.

Responsibilities:

Maintain and troubleshoot LAN, WAN, and internet network infrastructure. This includes firewall, router and switching equipment.

Configure and maintain system security.

Ensure all systems are backed up and can be restored in the event of a disaster.

Problem determination and resolution.

Configure and maintain Network and Datacenter monitoring, alerting and trend analyses.

Participate as a member of the after-hours standby team.

Perform maintenance after-hours and on weekends as and when required.

Provide 3rd Level user support.

