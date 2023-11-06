L2 Network Engineer

Nov 6, 2023

Role Purpose:
Effectively support the server & network infrastructure of a leader in the property market seeking a strong Network Administrator to join its team. You will require a proven track record with at least 5+ years’ experience in a similar role having managed Fortinet firewalls and Cisco networking equipment. You will also preferably be CCNA or CCNP qualified and be able to troubleshoot complex networks.

Qualifications:

  • A CCNA or CCNP qualification is preferable.

Experience / Skills:

  • 5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Setting up and managing Cisco networking equipment.
  • Setting up and managing Fortinet firewalls.
  • Managing and troubleshooting complex networks including W-Fi and a proven track record.
  • Performance optimization skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and troubleshoot LAN, WAN, and internet network infrastructure. This includes firewall, router and switching equipment.
  • Configure and maintain system security.
  • Ensure all systems are backed up and can be restored in the event of a disaster.
  • Problem determination and resolution.
  • Configure and maintain Network and Datacenter monitoring, alerting and trend analyses.
  • Participate as a member of the after-hours standby team.
  • Perform maintenance after-hours and on weekends as and when required.
  • Provide 3rd Level user support.

