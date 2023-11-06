L2 Network Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:
Effectively support the server & network infrastructure of a leader in the property market seeking a strong Network Administrator to join its team. You will require a proven track record with at least 5+ years’ experience in a similar role having managed Fortinet firewalls and Cisco networking equipment. You will also preferably be CCNA or CCNP qualified and be able to troubleshoot complex networks.
Qualifications:
- A CCNA or CCNP qualification is preferable.
Experience / Skills:
- 5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.
- Setting up and managing Cisco networking equipment.
- Setting up and managing Fortinet firewalls.
- Managing and troubleshooting complex networks including W-Fi and a proven track record.
- Performance optimization skills.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and troubleshoot LAN, WAN, and internet network infrastructure. This includes firewall, router and switching equipment.
- Configure and maintain system security.
- Ensure all systems are backed up and can be restored in the event of a disaster.
- Problem determination and resolution.
- Configure and maintain Network and Datacenter monitoring, alerting and trend analyses.
- Participate as a member of the after-hours standby team.
- Perform maintenance after-hours and on weekends as and when required.
- Provide 3rd Level user support.
