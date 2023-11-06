Project Manager

Looking for a Metallurigical or Mechanical Engineer.

Exciting opportunity with a supplier and pump manufacturer with global presence.

Our client is looking to appoint a Metallurigical or Mechanical Engineer who has sales experience building stakeholder relationships with clients in the mining industry. The candidate will visit mining clients to upsell and cross sell as well as be solution orientated.

Desired Skills:

Mechanical Engineer

Metallurgical Engineer

Sales

Project Management

EPCM

