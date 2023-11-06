Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 6, 2023

Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP

External

  • Suppliers, Customers

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.
  • ITIL Foundation – advantageous
  • Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions.

Minimum Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required

Competencies
Knowledge:

  • Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry
  • Knowledge of PMBOK
  • Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills:

  • Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
  • Project Management
  • Ability for logical thought process
  • Handle customer escalations
  • Multitasking and multiple project coordination

Behavioral

  • Attention to detail
  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Results driven.
  • Management
  • Problem solving
  • Admin orientated
  • Stress tolerance
  • Resilience

Role / Responsibilities:
MANAGE PROJECTS

  • Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology
  • Manage the execution of projects
  • Adhere to project communication strategy
  • Adhere to program budgets

CUSTOMER SERVICE

  • Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and Video conferencing
  • Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations

SUPPLIER RELATIONSHIPS

  • Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers
  • Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required

INTERNAL CO-ORDINATION

  • Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to Head of Projects
  • Attend and contribute to project management meetings within Project department

MANAGEMENT REPORTING

  • Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list
  • Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain.
  • Update client trackers

Desired Skills:

  • MANAGE PROJECTS
  • CUSTOMER SERVICE
  • SUPPLIER RELATIONSHIPS
  • INTERNAL CO-ORDINATION
  • MANAGEMENT REPORTING

