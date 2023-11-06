Project Manager (SDWAN) – Remote Remote

Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP

External

Suppliers, Customers

Minimum Qualifications:

Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.

ITIL Foundation – advantageous

Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions.

Minimum Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required

Competencies

Knowledge:

Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry

Knowledge of PMBOK

Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills:

Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Project Management

Ability for logical thought process

Handle customer escalations

Multitasking and multiple project coordination

Behavioral

Attention to detail

Customer Responsiveness

Results driven.

Management

Problem solving

Admin orientated

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Role / Responsibilities:

MANAGE PROJECTS

Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology

Manage the execution of projects

Adhere to project communication strategy

Adhere to program budgets

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and Video conferencing

Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations

SUPPLIER RELATIONSHIPS

Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers

Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required

INTERNAL CO-ORDINATION

Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to Head of Projects

Attend and contribute to project management meetings within Project department

MANAGEMENT REPORTING

Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list

Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain.

Update client trackers

Desired Skills:

Project manager

SDWAN

Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK

ITIL Foundation

networks

telecommunications industry

Learn more/Apply for this position