Scrum Master

The role plays a crucial part to ensure the successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation. The position requires a self-driven, proactive individual with repeated practice in using the Agile Methodology, without compromising on scope, time, and budget.

Role purpose:

Successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation

Be a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching Agile methods, providing support & facilitation to increase velocity and productivity

Identify risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team through technical delivery, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution

Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks

Key Accountabilities

Coach team members on SAFe Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)

Through powerful questioning, prepare your team (s) to actively participate in PI Planning

Facilitate key Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, retrospectives, backlog refinement, etc

Engage external technical teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments

Implement controls and provide management reports on Portfolio level i.e., Agile reporting and compliance

Facilitate sessions to improve team’s workflow and velocity

Work with the Portfolio Management Office on program / project execution and operational excellence

Technical / professional qualifications:

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field

At least 5 years’ experience delivering large, complex, OSS or IT transformational projects at a tactical and strategy level,

At least 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master managing Agile teams

Proven practical experience in implementing SAFe Agile, Scrum and / or Kanban

Desirable

Certified Scrum Master

PMBOK and / or Prince 2 certified

Working knowledge and competence using JIRA and Confluence

Advantageous

Other relevant postgraduate management qualifications

Desired Skills:

Agile

safe

Agile coaching

Scrum Management

kanban

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

