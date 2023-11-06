Scrum Master

The role plays a crucial part to ensure the successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation. The position requires a self-driven, proactive individual with repeated practice in using the Agile Methodology, without compromising on scope, time, and budget.
Role purpose:
- Successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation
- Be a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching Agile methods, providing support & facilitation to increase velocity and productivity
- Identify risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team through technical delivery, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution
- Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks
Key Accountabilities
- Coach team members on SAFe Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
- Through powerful questioning, prepare your team (s) to actively participate in PI Planning
- Facilitate key Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, retrospectives, backlog refinement, etc
- Engage external technical teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments
- Implement controls and provide management reports on Portfolio level i.e., Agile reporting and compliance
- Facilitate sessions to improve team’s workflow and velocity
- Work with the Portfolio Management Office on program / project execution and operational excellence
Technical / professional qualifications:
Essential:
- Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field
- At least 5 years’ experience delivering large, complex, OSS or IT transformational projects at a tactical and strategy level,
- At least 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master managing Agile teams
- Proven practical experience in implementing SAFe Agile, Scrum and / or Kanban
Desirable
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMBOK and / or Prince 2 certified
- Working knowledge and competence using JIRA and Confluence
Advantageous
Other relevant postgraduate management qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- safe
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Management
- kanban
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years