Scrum Master

Nov 6, 2023

The role plays a crucial part to ensure the successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation. The position requires a self-driven, proactive individual with repeated practice in using the Agile Methodology, without compromising on scope, time, and budget.

NB THIS IS A CONTRACT ROLE!

Role purpose:

  • Successful project delivery to realize the ASOC strategies, focusing on service onboarding and automation.

  • Be a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching Agile methods, providing support facilitation to increase velocity and productivity.

  • Identify risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team through technical delivery, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution.

  • Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks.

Technical / professional qualifications:

Essential:

  • Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.

  • At least 5 years’ experience delivering large, complex, OSS or IT transformational projects at a tactical and strategy level.

  • At least 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master managing Agile teams.

  • Proven practical experience in implementing SAFe Agile, Scrum and / or Kanban.

Desirable:

  • Certified Scrum Master

  • PMBOK and / or Prince 2 certified

  • Working knowledge and competence using JIRA and Confluence

Key Accountabilities

  • Coach team members on SAFe Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.).

  • Through powerful questioning, prepare your team (s) to actively participate in PI Planning.

  • Facilitate key Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, retrospectives, backlog refinement, etc.

  • Engage external technical teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments.

  • Implement controls and provide management reports on Portfolio level i.e., Agile reporting and compliance.

  • Facilitate sessions to improve team’s workflow and velocity.

  • Work with the Portfolio Management Office on program / project execution and operational excellence.

Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:

  • Strong understanding of / experience with software development lifecycles in complex, data driven initiatives is essential, especially within Agile framework i.e., SAFe and methodologies i.e., Scrum, Kanban, etc.

  • Solid, proven experience in using Agile ceremonies to plan, deliver, proactively manage dependencies and continuous improvement.

  • Able to communicate and influence with tact and diplomacy.

  • Experience working within a multi-national team and serving customers from multiple countries would be of benefit.

  • Excellent skills in contextualizing technical projects in terms of the holistic view to gauge overall progress in form of a project report.

  • Comfortable with ambiguity and working in fluid, fast-changing environments under pressure.

Key performance indicators:

  • Consistently meeting sprint goals to deliver business value

  • Team interaction and communication

  • Manage team velocity and cadence

  • Effective controls to manage project risks and impediments

  • Accurate, timeous project reporting

  • Customer satisfaction

  • Minimal defaults on governance processes, if any

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

