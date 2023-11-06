The role plays a crucial part to ensure the successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation. The position requires a self-driven, proactive individual with repeated practice in using the Agile Methodology, without compromising on scope, time, and budget.
NB THIS IS A CONTRACT ROLE!
Role purpose:
- Successful project delivery to realize the ASOC strategies, focusing on service onboarding and automation.
- Be a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching Agile methods, providing support facilitation to increase velocity and productivity.
- Identify risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team through technical delivery, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution.
- Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks.
Technical / professional qualifications:
Essential:
- Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
- At least 5 years’ experience delivering large, complex, OSS or IT transformational projects at a tactical and strategy level.
- At least 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master managing Agile teams.
- Proven practical experience in implementing SAFe Agile, Scrum and / or Kanban.
Desirable:
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMBOK and / or Prince 2 certified
- Working knowledge and competence using JIRA and Confluence
Key Accountabilities
- Coach team members on SAFe Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.).
- Through powerful questioning, prepare your team (s) to actively participate in PI Planning.
- Facilitate key Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, retrospectives, backlog refinement, etc.
- Engage external technical teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments.
- Implement controls and provide management reports on Portfolio level i.e., Agile reporting and compliance.
- Facilitate sessions to improve team’s workflow and velocity.
- Work with the Portfolio Management Office on program / project execution and operational excellence.
Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:
- Strong understanding of / experience with software development lifecycles in complex, data driven initiatives is essential, especially within Agile framework i.e., SAFe and methodologies i.e., Scrum, Kanban, etc.
- Solid, proven experience in using Agile ceremonies to plan, deliver, proactively manage dependencies and continuous improvement.
- Able to communicate and influence with tact and diplomacy.
- Experience working within a multi-national team and serving customers from multiple countries would be of benefit.
- Excellent skills in contextualizing technical projects in terms of the holistic view to gauge overall progress in form of a project report.
- Comfortable with ambiguity and working in fluid, fast-changing environments under pressure.
Key performance indicators:
- Consistently meeting sprint goals to deliver business value
- Team interaction and communication
- Manage team velocity and cadence
- Effective controls to manage project risks and impediments
- Accurate, timeous project reporting
- Customer satisfaction
- Minimal defaults on governance processes, if any
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management