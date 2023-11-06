Scrum Master at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a Scrum Master within our company. The Scrum Master will be responsible for facilitating Agile development practices and guiding the team towards successful delivery of products. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership and communication skills, as well as experience in Agile methodology (ideally SAFe framework) and software development practices. Typically, most teams work in cross functional teams front end development, user interface design and quality management between 6 and 12 people.

Responsibilities include but not limited to

Facilitate Agile ceremonies including sprint planning, daily stand ups, sprint reviews and retrospectives

Ensure the team is following Agile development practices and principles

Remove impediments and distractions that prevent the team from achieving their goals

Encourage collaboration between team members and foster a culture of continuous improvement

Monitor team performance and report progress to stakeholders

Coach team members on Agile principles and best practices

Work with product owners to ensure the product backlog is prioritized and refined

Communicate effectively with stakeholders and management about progress and impediments

Qualifications

Bachelor s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field

Certified Scrum Master CSM or Professional Scrum Master PSM certification

Min 2 years of experience as a Scrum Master or similar role

Proven track record of successfully leading Agile projects and teams

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Strong problem solving and conflict resolution skills

Knowledge of Agile frameworks such as Scrum, Kanban, etc.

Experience with Agile development tools such as JIRA, Trello, etc Preferred

Experience in coaching and mentoring team members

Experience with DevOps practices and tools

Knowledge of software development languages and technologies

Experience with SAFe framework

Locations

Capetown, Midrand

