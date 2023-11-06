Scrum Master – Western Cape Bellville

Nov 6, 2023

The role plays a crucial part to ensure the successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation. The position requires a self-driven, proactive individual with repeated practice in using the Agile Methodology, without compromising on scope, time, and budget.

Role purpose:

  • Successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation
  • Be a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching Agile methods, providing support & facilitation to increase velocity and productivity
  • Identify risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team through technical delivery, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution
  • Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks

Key Accountabilities

  • Coach team members on SAFe Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
  • Through powerful questioning, prepare your team (s) to actively participate in PI Planning
  • Facilitate key Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, retrospectives, backlog refinement, etc
  • Engage external technical teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments
  • Implement controls and provide management reports on Portfolio level i.e., Agile reporting and compliance
  • Facilitate sessions to improve team’s workflow and velocity
  • Work with the Portfolio Management Office on program / project execution and operational excellence

Technical / professional qualifications:

Essential:

  • Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field
  • At least 5 years’ experience delivering large, complex, OSS or IT transformational projects at a tactical and strategy level,
  • At least 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master managing Agile teams
  • Proven practical experience in implementing SAFe Agile, Scrum and / or Kanban

Desirable

  • Certified Scrum Master
  • PMBOK and / or Prince 2 certified
  • Working knowledge and competence using JIRA and Confluence

Advantageous
Other relevant postgraduate management qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • safe
  • Agile coaching
  • Scrum Management
  • kanban

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position