Senior SQL Database Administrator

Our Client?

Our Client is one of the top financial services providers in the South African entry-level and emerging middle market. It aims to understand the unique requirements of clients and offers a wide range of simple and affordable financial solutions that cover needs such as funeral insurance, savings for education, life cover and personal accident plans.

What will you do?

Implement new Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS

Design supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring, backup, replication, patching)

Troubleshoot incidents and events up to second level

Escalate performance, security or availability issues

Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot

Define, create and maintain Client application database structures

Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases.

Research on emerging trends, functionality and architecture related to the DBMS

Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area.

Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database

Plan for implementation of DBMS upgrades

Assist in / Develop Roadmap of DBMS future enhancements

Provide feedback to client on improvements in database design / use / work practices

Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation

Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database

Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos

User and security administration on the DBMS

Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts

Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

Troubleshoot security issues

Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases

Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies

Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases



Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS

Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security

Knowledge and Skills

DBMS Knowledge

MS SQL

Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure. Knowledge of general database concepts Understanding up to SQL Server 2019 Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019 Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors. Working Knowledge of SQL Server Always On Availability Groups Working Knowledge of Database Mirroring



IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

Qualification and Experience

Matric

BSc Computer Science/Information Systems Diploma or relevant DBA Certifications

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

SQL

SQL Server

