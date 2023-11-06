Senior SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client?
Our Client is one of the top financial services providers in the South African entry-level and emerging middle market. It aims to understand the unique requirements of clients and offers a wide range of simple and affordable financial solutions that cover needs such as funeral insurance, savings for education, life cover and personal accident plans.
What will you do?
- Implement new Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS
- Design supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring, backup, replication, patching)
- Troubleshoot incidents and events up to second level
- Escalate performance, security or availability issues
- Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot
- Define, create and maintain Client application database structures
- Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases.
- Research on emerging trends, functionality and architecture related to the DBMS
- Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area.
- Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database
- Plan for implementation of DBMS upgrades
- Assist in / Develop Roadmap of DBMS future enhancements
- Provide feedback to client on improvements in database design / use / work practices
- Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation
- Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database
- Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases
- Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases
- Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS
- Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security
Knowledge and Skills
- DBMS Knowledge
- MS SQL
- Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure.
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Understanding up to SQL Server 2019
- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019
- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors.
- Working Knowledge of SQL Server Always On Availability Groups
- Working Knowledge of Database Mirroring
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
Qualification and Experience
- Matric
- BSc Computer Science/Information Systems Diploma or relevant DBA Certifications
Desired Skills:
- Database Administration
- SQL
- SQL Server