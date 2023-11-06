Software Developer

Our client is currently recruiting for a Software Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a permanent role.

Overview

A Software Developer plays a key role in the design, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems with the aim of generating efficiencies.

Researching, designing, developing, implementing and managing software programs

Testing and evaluating new programs

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Writing and implementing efficient code

Working to analyze and identify bugs and implementing methods to fix them.

Monitoring and analyzing the overall performance of internal systems and software builds.

Efficiently responding to requests for assistance from the development team.

Investigating and liaising with customers to gain information about the program’s overall function and ends user experience.

Responsible for the writing of reports for presentation to Senior Developers and management.

Testing developed software and programs to ensure the best functionality

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Working closely with other developers

Grade12/Matric

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field an advantage

Information Technology, or other related fields 6 months of experience in either a work experience program or an internship/apprenticeship

Good understanding of basic coding languages

Basic programming experience through an internship, apprenticeship, or through own projects

Basic understanding of databases and how they work

Proficient in the use of email systems and Microsoft Office software

Able to quickly learn new software, programming languages, and technologies

Excellent listening skills with the ability to follow instructions

Great team working skills

Outstanding attention to detail with great organizational skills

Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer or similar role

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

Use off coding and scripting languages (inter alia Python, C++, Java, JavaScript, Bash, PowerShell) and frameworks/systems (e.g. Git)

Ability to develop making use of PHP and HTML

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies

The ability to learn new languages and technologies quickly

An analytical mind

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues

Good communication skills – both written and verbal

Attention to detail and a desire to probe further into data

A natural curiosity

The ability to work in a team and to be proactive around self-learning

The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Willingness to assist with additional tasks given to the team

Excellent time management

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

