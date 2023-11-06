Software Developer

Nov 6, 2023

Our client is currently recruiting for a Software Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a permanent role.

Overview

A Software Developer plays a key role in the design, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems with the aim of generating efficiencies.

  • Researching, designing, developing, implementing and managing software programs

  • Testing and evaluating new programs

  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

  • Writing and implementing efficient code

  • Working to analyze and identify bugs and implementing methods to fix them.

  • Monitoring and analyzing the overall performance of internal systems and software builds.

  • Efficiently responding to requests for assistance from the development team.

  • Investigating and liaising with customers to gain information about the program’s overall function and ends user experience.

  • Responsible for the writing of reports for presentation to Senior Developers and management.

  • Testing developed software and programs to ensure the best functionality

  • Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

  • Working closely with other developers

  • Grade12/Matric

  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field an advantage

  • Information Technology, or other related fields 6 months of experience in either a work experience program or an internship/apprenticeship

  • Good understanding of basic coding languages

  • Basic programming experience through an internship, apprenticeship, or through own projects

  • Basic understanding of databases and how they work

  • Proficient in the use of email systems and Microsoft Office software

  • Able to quickly learn new software, programming languages, and technologies

  • Excellent listening skills with the ability to follow instructions

  • Great team working skills

  • Outstanding attention to detail with great organizational skills

  • Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer or similar role

  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

  • Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

  • Use off coding and scripting languages (inter alia Python, C++, Java, JavaScript, Bash, PowerShell) and frameworks/systems (e.g. Git)

  • Ability to develop making use of PHP and HTML

  • Ability to learn new languages and technologies

  • Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies

  • The ability to learn new languages and technologies quickly

  • An analytical mind

  • Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

  • The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues

  • Good communication skills – both written and verbal

  • Attention to detail and a desire to probe further into data

  • A natural curiosity

  • The ability to work in a team and to be proactive around self-learning

  • The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

  • Willingness to assist with additional tasks given to the team

  • Excellent time management

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

