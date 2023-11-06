- IT Certification/Diploma/Degree: (IT Qualification is a must to apply for this position.
- Software Development: HTML, PHP, C#, VB, ASP.NET (MVC5), WCF, SQL – (Full Stack development)
- Using Visual Studio.
- Using SQL Server.
- Using Github/Devops.
- Windows server deployment (IIS).
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Microsoft office skills
- Program design
- Data Base Design – (MS SQL, Progress).
- Ability to work with and manipulate data.
- Up to date with latest technology and innovations.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow).
- Project Management (advantage).
- Hardware and software troubleshooting – (Advantage).
- MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage).
- Good command of English.
- Self-disciplined.
- Attention to detail.
- Build good customer relationships.
- Afterhours standby
- Able to work shifts.
- Driver’s licence.
- Own car essential.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
About The Employer:
Leading Logistics commpany in the east of Johannesburg is looking for a Full stack Software Developer to join their team.