Software Developer

IT Certification/Diploma/Degree: (IT Qualification is a must to apply for this position.

Software Development: HTML, PHP, C#, VB, ASP.NET (MVC5), WCF, SQL – (Full Stack development)

Using Visual Studio.

Using SQL Server.

Using Github/Devops.

Windows server deployment (IIS).

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Microsoft office skills

Program design

Data Base Design – (MS SQL, Progress).

Ability to work with and manipulate data.

Up to date with latest technology and innovations.

Ability to work under pressure.

Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow).

Project Management (advantage).

Hardware and software troubleshooting – (Advantage).

MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage).

Good command of English.

Self-disciplined.

Attention to detail.

Build good customer relationships.

Afterhours standby

Able to work shifts.

Driver’s licence.

Own car essential.

About The Employer:

Leading Logistics commpany in the east of Johannesburg is looking for a Full stack Software Developer to join their team.

