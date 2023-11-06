Software Developer

Nov 6, 2023

  • IT Certification/Diploma/Degree: (IT Qualification is a must to apply for this position.
  • Software Development: HTML, PHP, C#, VB, ASP.NET (MVC5), WCF, SQL – (Full Stack development)
  • Using Visual Studio.
  • Using SQL Server.
  • Using Github/Devops.
  • Windows server deployment (IIS).
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Microsoft office skills
  • Program design
  • Data Base Design – (MS SQL, Progress).
  • Ability to work with and manipulate data.
  • Up to date with latest technology and innovations.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow).
  • Project Management (advantage).
  • Hardware and software troubleshooting – (Advantage).
  • MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage).
  • Good command of English.
  • Self-disciplined.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Build good customer relationships.
  • Afterhours standby
  • Able to work shifts.
  • Driver’s licence.
  • Own car essential.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • PHP
  • C#
  • VB
  • ASP.NET (MVC5)
  • WCF
  • SQL
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Leading Logistics commpany in the east of Johannesburg is looking for a Full stack Software Developer to join their team.

