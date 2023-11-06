Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is currently recruiting for a Software Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a permanent role.
Overview
A Software Developer plays a key role in the design, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems with the aim of generating efficiencies.
- Researching, designing, developing, implementing and managing software programs
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Working to analyze and identify bugs and implementing methods to fix them.
- Monitoring and analyzing the overall performance of internal systems and software builds.
- Efficiently responding to requests for assistance from the development team.
- Investigating and liaising with customers to gain information about the program’s overall function and ends user experience.
- Responsible for the writing of reports for presentation to Senior Developers and management.
- Testing developed software and programs to ensure the best functionality
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Working closely with other developers
- Grade12/Matric
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field an advantage
- Information Technology, or other related fields 6 months of experience in either a work experience program or an internship/apprenticeship
- Good understanding of basic coding languages
- Basic programming experience through an internship, apprenticeship, or through own projects
- Basic understanding of databases and how they work
- Proficient in the use of email systems and Microsoft Office software
- Able to quickly learn new software, programming languages, and technologies
- Excellent listening skills with the ability to follow instructions
- Great team working skills
- Outstanding attention to detail with great organizational skills
- Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer or similar role
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
- Use off coding and scripting languages (inter alia Python, C++, Java, JavaScript, Bash, PowerShell) and frameworks/systems (e.g. Git)
- Ability to develop making use of PHP and HTML
- Ability to learn new languages and technologies
- Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies
- The ability to learn new languages and technologies quickly
- An analytical mind
- Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
- The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues
- Good communication skills – both written and verbal
- Attention to detail and a desire to probe further into data
- A natural curiosity
- The ability to work in a team and to be proactive around self-learning
- The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Willingness to assist with additional tasks given to the team
- Excellent time management
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management