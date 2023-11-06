Solutions Analyst – GGEvdB – Limpopo Lephalale

• Develop User Stories, Use Cases and Business Requirements in collaboration with end-users.
• Compile Functional Design Specifications to ensure they are technically viable.
• Ensure architectural guidelines are met during functional solution design process.
• Manage costs by ensuring total cost of ownership and economy of scale when investigating solutions.
• Perform quality assurance during project execution to implement new software solutions.
• Assist in documenting and planning of the core strategy relating to the core value chain.
• Ensure solutions are feasible and have tangible benefits.
• Provide first line application support to area of responsibility.
• Ensure smooth integration of all Application service provisioning so that there is no avoidance of service delivery responsibility by any service provider to the BU.
• Analyse and refine functional and non-functional requirements for delivering the necessary technology service to business.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Higher Education;
- ICT Degree or Diploma (BSc Computer systems, BSC Computer Science, B.Com Informatics, etc.) (Essential/Minimum)
- Knowledge of information and Business processes: 3 – 5 years (Essential/Minimum)
- Project Execution/Management exposure 2 years (Essential/Minimum)
- Information Systems and SCADA type Application support 3 – 5 years
- Network Infrastructure exposure 2 years
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Analyst
- SCADA
- information and Business processes
- Application Support
- Integration
- Solutions Design