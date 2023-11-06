Solutions Analyst – GGEvdB

• Develop User Stories, Use Cases and Business Requirements in collaboration with end-users.

• Compile Functional Design Specifications to ensure they are technically viable.

• Ensure architectural guidelines are met during functional solution design process.

• Manage costs by ensuring total cost of ownership and economy of scale when investigating solutions.

• Perform quality assurance during project execution to implement new software solutions.

• Assist in documenting and planning of the core strategy relating to the core value chain.

• Ensure solutions are feasible and have tangible benefits.

• Provide first line application support to area of responsibility.

• Ensure smooth integration of all Application service provisioning so that there is no avoidance of service delivery responsibility by any service provider to the BU.

• Analyse and refine functional and non-functional requirements for delivering the necessary technology service to business.

Minimum Requirements:

National Higher Education;

ICT Degree or Diploma (BSc Computer systems, BSC Computer Science, B.Com Informatics, etc.) (Essential/Minimum)

Knowledge of information and Business processes: 3 – 5 years (Essential/Minimum)

Project Execution/Management exposure 2 years (Essential/Minimum)

Information Systems and SCADA type Application support 3 – 5 years

Network Infrastructure exposure 2 years

Desired Skills:

Solutions Analyst

SCADA

information and Business processes

Application Support

Integration

Solutions Design

Learn more/Apply for this position