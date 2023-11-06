Support Technician (Wits ThirdStream)

Main purpose of the job:
- Support, implement, and maintain all activities of IT operations such as administration tasks, software and hardware products, and network maintenance deployed in the organization
Location:
- Centurion and Hatfield, Pretoria (Tshwane)
- Preference will be given to candidates living in these areas or close by
Key performance areas:
- Install all software and hardware products including Microsoft products, printers, and other related equipment
- Maintenance of physical servers and OS on the servers
- Effective troubleshooting of software and hardware problems on computers, servers, and network
- Conduct hardware and software upgrades and ensure updated
- Monitoring the availability of computers and server
- Oversee network connectivity to ensure stability
- Ensure computers and servers always have the Microsoft ATP client installed, and online and up to date at all times
- Active Directory management and maintenance according to Microsoft Best Practises and Standards including DHCP, O365, DNS, Microsoft Outlook
- Manage and monitor backups of server hardware
- Ensure fast ticket resolution through remote tools like N-Able
- View, assign, and resolve all calls via the company Helpdesk system and maintain service levels at all times
- Ensure proper incident management processes are followed until ticket closure including effective and on-time
- communication with clients to ensure transparency at all times
- Monitor capacity and availability of computers and servers by using internal systems and manual checks
- Ensure all computer setups and troubleshooting follow best practice standards and steps agreed upon internally
- Effective communication within teams and provide a respectful and professional client relationship at all times
- Correct escalation and communication plan is followed especially Priority 1 issues where business is at Risk
- Ensure tasks set out on projects are completed within the time required and all necessary communication is provided to the Senior Team Members and Management if deadlines are not met
Required minimum education and training:
- Relevant Diploma or Degree in IT
- Minimum A+ and N+, MCITP Certification
- Due to several projects being off-site the incumbent would need to be in possession of a Valid Driver’s license with their own transport and have the ability to travel
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum of 3 years Experience in a Desktop Support environment
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions and projects
- Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment
- Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multidisciplinary team
- Must have a high level of customer service orientation
- Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment
- Must have strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- High-level verbal and written communication skills especially about the latest computer-related information
- May work unusual working hours and travel frequently
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 13 November 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution