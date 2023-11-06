Technical Support Manager (Network)

Nov 6, 2023

Join our dynamic iOCO Team as a Technical Support Specialist for the NOC environment in Infrastructure Services; where they meet the connectivity demands of their clients with iOCO’s software-defined networks, exceptional monitoring capabilities, and scalable solutions. An environment that encourages diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

What are the requirements for this position:

  • Minimum 2+ years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting

  • Experience working on switch, router, firewalls and wireless devices (WLAN)

  • Troubleshooting skills.

  • Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco and Aruba

  • Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN)

  • Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model

Required Qualifications:

  • Valid CCNA or JNCIA or higher

  • Fortinet NSE4 advantage

  • Matric

Preferred qualifications:

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

What you will be doing daily:

  • Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability within minimal interruption.

  • Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

  • Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

  • Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

  • Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

  • Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.

  • Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

  • Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

  • Maintain complete technical documentation.

  • Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

Personality Traits required for this position:

  • Able to work independently.

  • Good communication skills (Written verbal)

Physical Demands:

  • Rack and stack of hardware equipment.

  • Mounting of Wireless Access Points.

Other Requirements:

  • Own vehicle

  • Travel to Client

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

