Our client is a leading player in the South African insurance industry, with a rich history of serving customers and providing innovative insurance solutions. We are committed to excellence, innovation, and delivering superior customer experiences. As we continue to evolve in a rapidly changing industry, we are seeking a talented and experienced Application Architect to join our dynamic team in Centurion on a Hybrid basis!
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge
- Relevant degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent 8-10 years of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential).
- At least 5 years relevant experience or exposure in software/application development.
- At least 3 years relevant experience leading a competency and/or community of practice.
- Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions (essential).
- Experience in the investments industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies (essential).
- Expert level knowledge of at least one client-side web framework (e.g., Angular IO), OpenID Connect, oAuth2 and the Rest integration standard
- Expert level knowledge of Ci/CD pipeline creation and management.
- Working knowledge of contains (Docker) and container runtime environments (Kubernetes).
- Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping).
- Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools.
Desired Skills:
- development
- agile
- devops
- sql
- Technical Architecture