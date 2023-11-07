Application Architect

Our client is a leading player in the South African insurance industry, with a rich history of serving customers and providing innovative insurance solutions. We are committed to excellence, innovation, and delivering superior customer experiences. As we continue to evolve in a rapidly changing industry, we are seeking a talented and experienced Application Architect to join our dynamic team in Centurion on a Hybrid basis!

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

Relevant degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent 8-10 years of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential).

At least 5 years relevant experience or exposure in software/application development.

At least 3 years relevant experience leading a competency and/or community of practice.

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions (essential).

Experience in the investments industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies (essential).

Expert level knowledge of at least one client-side web framework (e.g., Angular IO), OpenID Connect, oAuth2 and the Rest integration standard

Expert level knowledge of Ci/CD pipeline creation and management.

Working knowledge of contains (Docker) and container runtime environments (Kubernetes).

Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping).

Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools.

Desired Skills:

development

agile

devops

sql

Technical Architecture

