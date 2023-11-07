Automation Tester (Cypress)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly meticulous & self-driven Automation Tester is sought by a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions in Stellenbosch. You will become a key member in the development of robust, reliable, high throughput systems used by hundreds of expert Operators, Analysts and Administrators. You will also develop and maintain an automation test suite to ensure the quality of user facing software components while developing in-depth knowledge of product features and feature interactions. You will also consider and evaluate items on the product backlog to develop test cases and contribute to the product roadmap from test and qualification outputs. Applicants should have suitable work experience and your tech toolset should include Cypress, JavaScript, TypeScript, [URL Removed] HTML, CSS, Bitbucket/Git, Confluence, JIRA/Zephyr, Artifactory, etc.

DUTIES:

Design, implement, execute and maintain automated tests using Cypress framework.

Assist Development team with end-to-end automation testing.

Assist QA team with regression testing of software product.

Testing and quality management of software product within the SDLC.

Knowledge of QA methodologies, SDLC processes and process improvement.

In-depth product knowledge.

Attend and contribute to agile ceremonies (Daily stand-ups, sprints, grooming sessions, planning sessions, reviews and retrospectives).

Identify, log and track bugs and possible problems with software product.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack –

Cypress.

JavaScript and TypeScript.

Vue.js ecosystem.

HTML and CSS.

Bitbucket / Git.

Confluence.

JIRA / Zephyr.

gRPC and gRPC-web.

SQL and Vertica.

pgAdmin / DBeaver.

Maven.

Jenkins.

Artifactory.

